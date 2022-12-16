DeKalb Library celebrating Kwanzaa, 30th anniversary of Wesley Chapel branch

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Public Library will hold an event on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 5:45 p.m. to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the naming of the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library and to celebrate Kwanzaa.

During the celebration, there will be reflections on the library, remembrances about the late Dr. William C. Brown readings, traditional African dance, and a Kwanzaa celebration. The late Doris K. Wells was the library’s first branch manager. She created DCPL’s first Kwanzaa Awareness Festival in 1983. The program will also highlight Wells’ imprint on the library and the Wesley Chapel community.

“Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library has been a vibrant and vital resource for many years, and we are excited to come together to celebrate Dr. Brown’s legacy,” said DeKalb County Public Library Director Alison Weissinger. “Not only was Dr. Brown a DeKalb County Commissioner, he served on the DCPL Board of Trustees for 14 years, and was chairman during 12 of those years. During his chairmanship, a $29 million bond referendum was passed, resulting in the building of 12 new libraries and renovation of several more.”

The celebration is part of the Doris K. Wells Heritage Festival, which is held throughout December and January across many DCPL locations.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information and to register, click here.