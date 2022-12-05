Druid Hills athletic director receives Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement award

Share

Atlanta, GA — Druid Hills High School Athletic Director Henrietta George was named one of three prize winners of The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement’s Hidden Heroes award.

In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals, and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff, and coaches, according to a press release.

Over 40,000 votes were cast during the month of November, and the top three educators will be presented with cash prizes at their individual schools next week.

“In first place and receiving a $750 cash award is Henrietta George, Athletic Director at Druid Hills High School in Atlanta,” the press release states. “The runners-up are Dr. Timeka Cline, Principal at Nickajack Elementary School in Smyrna, Ga., who will be honored with $500, and Jessica Hewett, 2nd grade Teacher at Sunset Elementary School in Moultrie, Ga., who will receive $250.”

The campaign was designed to uplift all educators and school personnel on the front lines of teaching and learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, including classroom teachers, school principals, cafeteria managers, school nurses, bus drivers, superintendents, guidance counselors, and beyond. GLISI has continued the campaign to cultivate gratitude for all manner of educators in the run-up to Thanksgiving.

This year’s vote total nearly doubled that of 2021, which itself was more than a two-fold increase from the inaugural Hidden Heroes campaign. Nominees hailed from rural, urban, and suburban school systems in all regions of Georgia.