Heck House hosting Last-Minute Krampus on Dec. 17-18

Scottdale, GA — Heck House is hosting the third annual Last-Minute Krampus on Dec. 17-18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waller’s Coffee Shop, located at 240 DeKalb Industrial Way in Decatur.

The weekend will feature photos with Krampus and live goats, and guests can browse the gift shop of local-only artists and makers, according to Heck House’s website.

This year, Krampus is Jim Stacy. Krampus hours are 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“Jim is an Emmy award winning Fabricator, TV Host, Illustrator, Performer and Movie Monster,” the website states. “He loves the holidays as long as it’s kept traditional (like before electricity and running water traditional). He also thinks Christmas music should start in June (just to be a jerk).”

The goats are from Red Wagon Goats, a company that offers a sustainable approach to clearing overgrown landscapes.

“Their promise is to provide excellent care to their goats; quality service and affordable solutions to their community; to do their part in leaving a healthy environment for future generations to inherit; and to be good stewards of our planet,” according to the Heck House website. “They also offer goat yoga, snuggle therapy and petting zoos.”

Photoshoots with Krampus can be booked with Brook Hewitt of Rose Riot Photography. The photoshoots are $30 for four digital copies, and $10 additional for an onsite printed copy. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will go to Heck House and 75% will go to the photographer. There are 10-minute appointment slots and fur-children are welcome.

Guests are also welcome to take pictures with their own devices.