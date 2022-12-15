Kensington Road to be closed beginning on Jan. 5

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — Kensington Road, between Camp Road and Memorial Drive, will be closed beginning on Jan. 5, 2023, due to work replacing a network of sewer pipes.

The road will be closed for about four weeks. The work is part of DeKalb County’s effort to rehabilitate its sewer infrastructure and requires a full road closure while the pipes are replaced, according to a press release.

The DeKalb County Public Library and the Medical Examiner’s Office will be accessible through detours. Precautionary and detour signs will be in place to assist drivers in moving safely around the road closure. Construction crews will work to minimize the length of impact to businesses and motorists.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].

