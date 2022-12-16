Legacy Decatur discusses updates on projects during retreat

Share

Decatur, GA — The Legacy Decatur board, which oversees Legacy Park, held its annual retreat on Dec. 8. The board discussed updates on some projects that are happening at the park.

– The Decatur Housing Authority was awarded the low-income housing tax credits for phase one of the South Housing Village. DHA hopes to break ground and begin construction in the spring.

The property is located at 700-722 S. Columbia Drive in Decatur. The project, now known as The Village at Legacy, will be 132 units of affordable housing. The site will feature a mix of apartments, stacked flats, and duplexes at the corner of South Columbia Drive and Katie Kerr Drive. The site of the development is about six acres.

The Decatur City Commission, at its Aug. 15 meeting, approved a conditional use permit for multifamily dwelling use in an I-Institutional zoning district at Legacy Park for the affordable housing project.

“The property is zoned I-institutional and is regulated by a comprehensive site development plan and while the future development was found to be in alignment with those plans, the multiple-family and two-family residential uses in the institutional zoning district do require a conditional use permit,” Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill said.

– Legacy Decatur is still working on the creative village, but the organization decided to slow the process with PadSplit until the funding for the project is ready. An RFP is ready to go for when Legacy Decatur gets funding.

The Creative Village, included in the Legacy Park Master Plan, is made up of four former group residential cottages at Legacy Park that will be repurposed to provide affordable housing and working studios for qualified area artists.

Legacy Decatur expects to receive a $209,000 grant from United States Rep. Hank Johnson (GA-4) that was passed in the federal appropriations bill this year. It is unclear when that funding will come through.

PadSplit would help recruit tenants and manage the creative village planned for the Edwards and Trustees Cottages at Legacy Park.

There are eight apartment units between the two cottages, ranging from one efficiency, four two-bedroom units, two three-bedroom units, and a four-bedroom unit.

The Decatur Arts Alliance will also be part of the application process. Future tenants would have to fill out two applications – one for PadSplit and one for the arts alliance that would include an artist portfolio.

– Proposals were due on Dec. 15 for the track and field at Legacy Park. A committee was established that includes city staff, staff of City Schools of Decatur and a representative from Legacy Decatur.

Legacy Decatur board member Mark Ethun said there will be some level of public engagement in the process to balance the different stakeholders as well as the people who will be using the track.

After the beginning of the new year, the city, City Schools of Decatur and Legacy Decatur will begin evaluating, interviewing and selecting a design firm.

“I think a few of those things that we’re really trying to look for is careful integration within the landscape in context,” Ethun said. “I think I used in the RFP, stitching together all the different areas that come together where that track’s going to be, whether that be south housing village, the pond, barn area, the walking paths, the cross-country [course].”

According to the Legacy Park Master Plan, a competition level track and field was one of the most requested facilities during the master planning process. The concept in the master plan has the track and field located to the east of the historic core and near the next to the conservation easement of the park.