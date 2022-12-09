(PHOTOS) Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Hundreds of people came out to roast marshmallows over a giant bonfire and soak in some holiday spirit during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on the Square put on by the Decatur Business Association on Thursday, Dec. 8.

