(PHOTOS) Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Hundreds of people came out to roast marshmallows over a giant bonfire and soak in some holiday spirit during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on the Square put on by the Decatur Business Association on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Talley Street Upper Elementary Chorus sings holiday songs during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Talley Street Upper Elementary Chorus sings holiday songs during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Celie Howard, Adelaide Nouraee and Emily Howard hold their marshmallows over the fire during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People hold their marshmallows over the fire during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Desirae Woods and her cousin Grayson Morris, 3, roast a marshmallow during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A roaster gets low to roast their marshmallow during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zoe Polk dips a marshmallow into the fire during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Amanda Martin roasts a marshmallow during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Will and Maria roast marshmallows and Cecil barbecues a hot dog during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hundreds of people came out to roast marshmallows over a giant bonfire during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Teddy Buzby takes a bite of his marshmallow during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hundreds of people came out to roast marshmallows over a giant bonfire during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse
City Planner Aileen de la Torre and Decatur Youth Council member William Stone skewer marshmallows for people to roast during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the Christmas tree during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Thirteen-year-old Fletcher Anderson blows out his flaming marshmallow during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dee Young has a handful of marshmallows ready for the fire during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the Decatur Town Center Plan 2.0 display during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Talley Street Upper Elementary Chorus sings holiday songs during the annual Decatur Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.