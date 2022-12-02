(PHOTOS) Decatur tree lighting

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur held its annual tree lighting on the Square on Thursday night, Dec. 1, with cocoa, holiday carols performed by the Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School chorus, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and some “snow” to top off the night.
The Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School chorus sings holiday carols during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School chorus sings holiday carols during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Miles Moore, 7, Hudson Brkovic, 3, Camila Thompson, 7, and Ella Brkovic, 6, wait for Santa to arrive during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Violet, Mijha, Sophia, Runako and Lily Godfrey wait to see the tree lit up on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children wait to see the tree lit up on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ashley Metzger and Emily Hall stand in the big ornament on the Decatur Square during the annual tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather on the Decatur Square during the annual tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Vivi, Olivia, Iona, Summer and Meagan pose for a photo on the Decatur Square during the annual tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Backman family pose for a photo op in the big ornament on the Decatur Square during the annual tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School chorus sings holiday carols during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive to light the tree on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mrs. Claus pulls the switch to light the tree on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children react after the tree is lit on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Santa and Mrs. Claus head back to the North Pole after lighting the tree on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School chorus sings holiday carols during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dan Wingate, on left, with daughter Harriet on his shoulders and Dan’s brother Talton holding Harper, play in the “snow” during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children play in the “snow” during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children play in the “snow” during the annual tree lighting on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The tree shines on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Valentina and Ginevra Giari look at the lights on the tree on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.