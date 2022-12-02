(PHOTOS) Decatur tree lighting

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur held its annual tree lighting on the Square on Thursday night, Dec. 1, with cocoa, holiday carols performed by the Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School chorus, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and some “snow” to top off the night.

