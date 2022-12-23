(PHOTOS) Lighting of the Decatur Menorah Ceremony

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Chabad Intown held its annual Lighting of the Decatur Menorah Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 22, the fifth night of Chanukah, with Chanukah songs, a fire show, doughnuts, hot latkes, a hot cocoa bar and a gelt drop.
Kenneth Springer from Chabad Intown puts out doughnuts for the Decatur Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Lori Albert, Scott Albert and Jonathan Schloss try out some 3D dreidel glasses during Chabad Intown’s Menorah Lighting Ceremony on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pyro Priestess Dona Georgieva performs a fire show during Chabad Intown’s Menorah Lighting Ceremony in Decatur on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chabad Intown founder Dena Schusterman speaks during the Decatur Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers speaks during Chabad Intown’s Menorah Lighting Ceremony on the Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chabad Intown founder and director Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman shares the light of the shamash during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse
People light candles during Chabad Intown’s Menorah Lighting Ceremony in Decatur on Thursday, Dec. 22. Photo by Dean Hesse
People reach for candy and toys dropped from Decatur Fire Rescue’s ladder truck during Chabad Intown’s Decatur Menorah Lighting Ceremony gelt drop on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People light candles during Chabad Intown’s Menorah Lighting Ceremony in Decatur on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Dahlia holds a candle during Chabad Intown’s lighting of the Decatur Menorah on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chabad Intown founder and director Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman speaks during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Abraham Zablocki (right) and his daughter Izzie hold candles during Chabad Intown’s lighting of the Decatur Menorah on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Fire Rescue Captain Gary Menard drops toys and candy from the department’s ladder truck for the gelt drop during Chabad Intown’s Menorah Lighting Ceremony in Decatur on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
