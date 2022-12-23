(PHOTOS) Lighting of the Decatur Menorah Ceremony

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Chabad Intown held its annual Lighting of the Decatur Menorah Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 22, the fifth night of Chanukah, with Chanukah songs, a fire show, doughnuts, hot latkes, a hot cocoa bar and a gelt drop.

