(PHOTOS) Menorah lighting in Avondale Estates

By Dean Hesse

Avondale Estates, GA — Chabad Decatur held its Chanukah Celebration at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Sunday, Dec. 18.

“We just concluded a beautiful event here in Avondale Estates, the first night of Chanukah,” said Chabad Decatur Co-Director Rabbi Avremi Slavaticki after lighting the menorah. “We continue the tradition of the last five years doing the menorah celebration. It’s amazing to be able to do this here in this city and light up the city with the lights of Chanukah.”

