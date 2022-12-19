(PHOTOS) Menorah lighting in Avondale Estates

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Avondale Estates, GA — Chabad Decatur held its Chanukah Celebration at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Sunday, Dec. 18.
“We just concluded a beautiful event here in Avondale Estates, the first night of Chanukah,” said Chabad Decatur Co-Director Rabbi Avremi Slavaticki after lighting the menorah. “We continue the tradition of the last five years doing the menorah celebration. It’s amazing to be able to do this here in this city and light up the city with the lights of Chanukah.”
Avondale Estates City Commissioner Lisa Shortell speaks to people assembled at the Town Green pavilion for Chabad Decatur’s Chanukah Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rabbi Avremi Slavaticki speaks during Chabad Decatur’s Chanukah Celebration at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sebastian Lilien dances with mom Eileen during Chabad Decatur’s Chanukah Celebration at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Georgia Kayes, 8, spins to the “I Have a Little Dreidel” song during Chabad Decatur’s Chanukah Celebration at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zelda Slavaticki, 6, holds a dreidel during Chabad Decatur’s Chanukah Celebration at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two-year-old Rivers and mom Logan Kruger (center) attend Chabad Decatur’s Chanukah Celebration at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rebecca Wohl, 12, (left) and Olivia Uhlenberg, 11, join in reciting blessings during Chabad Decatur’s Chanukah Celebration at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chaya Slavaticki, 7, recites blessings during Chabad Decatur’s Chanukah Celebration at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Village Music owner Nick Edelstein (right) provides live music for Chabad Decatur’s Chanukah Celebration at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry, (right-center) joins in reciting blessings during Chabad Decatur’s Chanukah Celebration at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rabbi Avremi Slavaticki, with son Mendel by his side, prepares to light the menorah during Chabad Decatur’s Chanukah Celebration at the Town Green in Avondale Estates on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
