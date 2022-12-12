(PHOTOS) Decatur Square hosts SantaCon

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — It was a holly-jolly time in Decatur for the city’s first SantaCon on Saturday, Dec. 10. The for-adults crawl featured seasonal cocktails and treats at local pubs and restaurants, yard games, prizes for the best holiday attire, and music from DJ Hollywood.

