(PHOTOS) Decatur Square hosts SantaCon

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — It was a holly-jolly time in Decatur for the city’s first SantaCon on Saturday, Dec. 10. The for-adults crawl featured seasonal cocktails and treats at local pubs and restaurants, yard games, prizes for the best holiday attire, and music from DJ Hollywood.
(left to right) Chelsea Desjardins, Bean and Mitch Krallinger on the Square for Decatur SantaCon on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(left to right) Joshua Castrillo, Andi Kezh, Susie Kezh and Laurie Kezg stop for a photo in the big ornament on the Decatur Square before heading out for the SantaCon stops on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(left to right) Sami, Murphy and Courtney Beraki on E. Court Square enjoying Decatur SantaCon on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(left to right) Emily Rautmann, Anna P. and Nicholas Spraggins at Leon’s Full Service, one of the Decatur SantaCon stops on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Devonne Krueger (left) and Katherine Seal at Leon’s Full Service, one of the Decatur SantaCon stops on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kyle and Mallory Malden pose for a photo at Leon’s Full Service, one of the Decatur SantaCon stops on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(left to right) Jennifer, David, Kari and Danté check out Leon’s Full Service, one of the Decatur SantaCon stops on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kelly Gordon and Danté Ramirez stroll down Church Street to their next Decatur SantaCon stop on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chef/Proprieter Jason Liang, on left, Timothy Tran (center) and Jared Ocampo prepare sushi for guests at Cuddlefish, one of the Decatur SantaCon stops on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A curious Grinch takes a peek inside SQ/FT during Decatur SantaCon on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Raging Burrito was one of the Decatur SantaCon stops on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Pictured are festive staff members from left to right, Amanda, Matthew, Bella, Kaylee and Chelsea. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(left to right) Sarang and Ellizabeth Datye, Christina Yonkoske and Valentine Uduh have drinks at the Brick Store Pub, one of the Decatur SantaCon stops on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Karen Samples and Paul Johnson take in the Brick Store Pub, one of the Decatur SantaCon stops on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The merry city of Decatur SantaCon hosts pose for a photo inside the big ornament on the Square on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. From left to right are, operations analyst Tammy Washington, business development manager Shirley Baylis, tourism manager Sherry Jackman and school crossing guard Joyce Washington. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oluchi Ekwegh (left) and Hillari Okoro (right) with DJ Hollywood during Decatur SantaCon on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chris, on left, and Megan in their prize winning holiday attire during Decatur SantaCon on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.