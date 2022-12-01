(PHOTOS) Shortened early voting period creates long lines for runoff

Share

DeKalb County, GA — In 2020, Georgia voters had three weeks of early voting in the runoff between then-candidate Raphael Warnock and then-Senator Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock won that race.

Following that election, Republicans changed the law to shorten the runoff window from nine weeks to four weeks. As a result, voters had less than two weeks of early voting to choose between Sen. Warnock and his opponent, Herschel Walker, in the Dec. 6 runoff election.

As a result, early polling sites in DeKalb County have reported long lines in addition to record-breaking turnout.

The last day to vote early in the Dec. 6, 2022 runoff election is Friday, Dec. 2. For more information about early voting, click here. To see the current wait times at early voting locations, click here.

Erik Burton, a spokesperson for DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections, said the county is not short on election workers.

“The simple answer is because of the reduced timeline related to the advanced voting period for a runoff,” Burton said. “However, we are seeing a large number of eager voters and record turnout, which is happening statewide.”

One poll worker Decaturish spoke to said workers have seen an overwhelming turnout.

“Every day of the runoff so far (at my early voting precinct) has been on par with the last day of early voting before the first election day in November,” the poll worker said.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.