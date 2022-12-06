(PHOTOS) Stop Cop City rally

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Roughly 50-60 Atlanta community members, children, activists, families, and educators gathered at Brownwood Park in East Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 3, to rally and march in defense of Weelaunee Forest.

The activists want to stop a public safety training facility dubbed “Cop City” by opponents from moving forward at the Old Atlanta Prison Farm.

Weelaunee is the name given to the South River by the native Muskogee (Creek) people who inhabited what is now DeKalb County before they were forcibly removed in the early 1800’s.

According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, South River Forest is an important greenspace that protects the South River watershed in southeast Atlanta and southwest DeKalb County. The area includes Intrenchment Creek Park, Gresham Park, the Atlanta Prison Farm, and Constitution Lakes Park.

Also, at risk of development is Intrenchment Creek Park, the subject of a controversial 2021 40-acre land swap between DeKalb County and Blackhall Studios.

Linda Grant, a member of the Weelaunee Coalition and early childhood lecturer at a state university said, “This is a movement that has been happening for close to two years and what we are trying to do is stop the destruction of the Weelaunee Forest for various reasons, including environmental of course, and it’s disenfranchising of communities that are mostly black and brown. Tearing down the forest to put up a cop training facility is not what the residents want.”

The Atlanta City Council on Sept. 7, 2021, voted 10-4 in favor of “Cop City” despite hearing 17 hours of public comment where 70% of the callers opposed the project.