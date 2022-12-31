Police: Customer shoots, kills 24-year-old Tires Plus employee in Greater Decatur

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — A misunderstanding lead to a fatal shooting of a Tires Plus employee and a murder charge for the customer accused of shooting him, DeKalb County Police say.

Police responded to the Tires Plus store at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way after getting a call about a person shot. They found the 24-year-old store employee with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

“Our detectives determined the suspect, [Quadarius McDowell, 30,] had brought his car to the business for service,” a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Departments aid. ” At some point, the victim [Tires Plus employee Daniel Gordon, 24] started to drive the suspect’s vehicle in the business parking lot. The suspect thought the employee was trying to steal their car and fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the victim. He then fled the location on foot.”

Officers found and arrested the suspect without incident. He’s being charged with murder and he’s being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

