Public invited to sponsor Bessie Branham Park renewal with personalized brick

Atlanta, GA — The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization (KNO) met via Zoom on Saturday, December, 10, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.

This meeting was short and sparsely attended, lasting just over 10 minutes. President Megan Owens attributed the brief meeting to KNO’s year-end party, which was set to begin afterward.

Below are the major highlights:

Sponsor Bessie Branham Park renewal with a personalized brick

Earl Williamson, chair of the KNO’s environmental committee, popped in to give an update on the Bessie Branham Park Renewal Project.

The project is in place to address some of the long-time lack of maintenance of Bessie Branham, including a new playground, deck restoration, improvements to the baseball field, and more.

As of right now, Williamson said they’ve been focusing on fundraising and some more advanced planning.

In terms of fundraising efforts, individuals and businesses are invited to purchase personalized hardscape bricks for purchase/sponsorship, which will be laid in the park.

For those interested in purchasing a brick, follow this link:

https://parkpride.org/we-can-help/fiscal-sponsor/donate-to-a-local-park/.

Select “Bessie Branham Park” as the park you’re supporting, and add what you would like the brick to say in the “Special Designation” form field.

You can also make a general donation to the park renewal project at the link above.

Have any questions? Reach out to Williamson via email at [email protected].

Wishing a happy holidays to all

There were only about 15 people in the meeting, and Owens said many were already at the holiday party.

However, one announcement from a public official’s office still stood. Florence Coram from Commissioner Larry Johnson’s office joined to wish everyone a happy holiday season.

