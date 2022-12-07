Report: Atlanta official accused of PPP fraud may have contract with DeKalb County

Share

DeKalb County, GA —A former city of Atlanta official accused of paycheck protection program fraud possibly has a contract with DeKalb County, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Shelitha Robertson, CEO of the Renee Group, may have been awarded a contract worth millions for county water and sewer repair work.

She was also formerly a business partner with Chandra Norton, the AJC reported, who is also accused of PPP fraud. She pleaded guilty and became a “cooperating witness” for the government, according to the AJC.

According to the United States Attorney’s office, Robertson formerly worked as an assistant city attorney and a police officer in the city of Atlanta.

“Robertson allegedly stole millions of dollars in taxpayer money intended to help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a press release. “CARES Act loans were designed to help sustain small businesses during the pandemic, not to serve as a source of personal enrichment. We will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute anyone who fraudulently obtains these critical funds.”

Robertson is accused of working with other co-conspirators to submit the fraudulent PPP loan applications on behalf of companies they owned and controlled.

“The indictment alleges that Robertson fraudulently obtained over $7 million in PPP loan funds, which was not used for payroll or other permitted business expenses,” the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says. “Robertson allegedly used loan proceeds to purchase luxury items, including a Rolls-Royce, a motorcycle, and jewelry, and to transfer funds to family members and co-conspirators.”

Robertson, 60, is accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

