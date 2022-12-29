Share

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police are investigating two different shootings that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to 11 Alive news.

One of the victims died from their injuries.

According to 11 Alive, three people were shot Wednesday afternoon along Flakes Mill Road near two grocery stores. Two were in serious condition. Police are still investigating the incident. To see the full story, click here.

In an unrelated incident, two people were shot — one fatally — at a Budgetel Inn & Suites on Gus Place.

To read that story, click here.

In a different incident that occurred in Stone Mountain, a 12-year-old girl was shot, according to Atlanta News First.

“DeKalb police responded to 4719 Central Drive in Stone Mountain and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was shot during a dispute between her mother and another individual, according to police,” Atlanta News First reported. “The girl was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.”

DeKalb arrested two people in connection with that shooting, Atlanta News First reported. For that story, click here.

