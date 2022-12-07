Resurgence Veterinary Mobility opening office in Decatur

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Resurgence Veterinary Mobility, a veterinary clinic focused on rehabilitation, will be opening in Decatur this month.

Dr. Cara McNamee and her team are currently seeing patients at Canine PhD, a Decatur dog training facility, until the new facility is completed. McNamee hopes to open VRM on Dec. 19.

RVM is a veterinary mobility clinic offering acupuncture, pain management, sports medicine, and physical rehabilitation therapy for the Atlanta area dogs and cats. Each treatment plan is evidence-based and tailored to a pet’s individual needs.

“It’s mostly mobility issues, so your dog is older and having a harder time getting around, they’re limping…their hip placement isn’t proper, all of that is what we treat and retrain the pet to utilize those proper nerves and connections,” RVM Practice Manager Amanda said.

McNamee has been a practicing veterinarian for about 12 years and has been in the Atlanta area for 11 years. She is certified in acupuncture for animals, as well as rehabilitation.

“The clinic that’s opening is basically focusing entirely on those things. It’s essentially the equivalent of physical therapy in people, but just with dogs and cats,” McNamee said.

McNamee worked in a small animal practice in Morningside for about eight years. For the past couple of years she has had a solo practice focusing on rehabilitation and did house calls. Now she can move into a brick-and-mortar building.

She grew up riding horses. Horses receive performance-based veterinary care to make sure they can compete on a certain level.

“I was exposed to it a little bit on that side,” McNamee said. “When I went to vet school and started in small animal practice, I realized there really wasn’t that same degree of care available for dogs and cats to the extent that it is on the equine side of things.”

She wanted to be able to offer things like acupuncture and other modalities to dogs and cats, especially as they get older.

The clinic will be located at 2947 E Ponce de Leon Ave., suite 200. Resurgence will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This is the first facility of its kind inside the perimeter,” McNamee said. “Having lived on this side of town for the past 11 years, I know the area well and have seen a lot of the dogs and cats that live on this side of town and know there’s a huge need for it.”

In addition to McNamee, there will be one more veterinarian on staff and a certified rehabilitation therapist. Appointments can be made by contacting the clinic or being referred by another veterinarian.

“In general, the overarching goal of the facility is to make rehab for pets more accessible, so it becomes that people do know about as an option, and really strengthen the network as far as animal care professionals in the area,” McNamee said.

Amanda is excited to see animals improve their quality of life.

“Whereas some pets might not live as long because they’re having difficulty with mobility and the owner may make a decision to let them go, we might be able to buy a little bit more time and improve their quality of life. We’ve already seen cases where dogs weren’t walking, and we’ve gotten them moving and walking,” Amanda said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the incorrect address of the vet clinic. The story has been updated with the correct information.

