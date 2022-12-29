Stone Mountain news: City Council approves budget; Atlanta History Center premiering documentary

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — The Stone Mountain City Council unanimously approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget at a special called meeting on Dec. 28.

The decision was originally scheduled for the council’s work session on Dec. 20, but was postponed to allow council members and the public to review recent changes.

The city of Stone Mountain’s total projected revenue for 2023 is $4,979,095, a $431,737 increase over 2022. Total budgeted expenditures equal revenues at $4,979,095, an increase of $546,632 over 2022. To read the full story, click here.

— In other Stone Mountain news, the Atlanta History Center will release its new documentary “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” on Jan. 11, 2023.

Kristian Weatherspoon, vice president of digital storytelling at the Atlanta History Center, directed the documentary. The film includes a range of deep historical research and perspectives on the Stone Mountain carving offered by historians, scholars, museum professionals and engaged members of the community, according to a press release.

The documentary builds on the work that’s been done since the institution launched its Confederate Monument Interpretation Initiative in 2016, which is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Sheffield Hale, the press release says.

Sara Amis and Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

