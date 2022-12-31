The top Decaturish.com stories and photos of 2022

Decatur, GA — Decaturish concluded a successful ninth year in business in 2022 and our team is looking forward to marking a decade of serving our community next year.
Thanks to the support of our nearly 2,000 paying subscribers, we’ve been able to cover our community like no other publication can. Here are the top stories and photos published by Decaturish in 2022.
A few of our stories became statewide and national news, but few outlets who found their “inspiration” in our reporting have credited our team’s hard work. We hope that will change in 2023.
With snow in the forecast, advocates for the homeless turn up the heat on DeKalb County
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond points to the county’s namesake-Baron Johann de Kalb, pictured on a mural rendering unveiled during the DeKalb County Bicentennial Celebration Kick-Off at the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The mural showing DeKalb’s history from prehistoric to modern times will go outside the county’s Maloof Auditorium in the city of Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur City Commission unanimously adopts amended tree ordinance
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks during the “Let’s Get It Done” Early Vote Bus Tour stop in the city of Stone Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur City Commission forges ahead with South Housing Village after heated public comments
Cadets Martinez and Bawili from AFJROTC Color Guard wait in the staging area for the start of Tucker High School’s Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates Public Works asks city to eliminate back door garbage pickup
Freedom Middle School students Trebina and Fatuma perform during the Clarkston cluster schools back-to-school rally at Indian Creek Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
UPDATE: MARTA CEO takes his own life, dies at East Lake station in Decatur
Retired DeKalb Fire Rescue Captain Thomas Dyer with his daughter Cassidy at his side, salutes during the annual 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony at DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police Headquarters in Tucker on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Livestock dog saves sheep, kills 8 coyotes in Laurel Ridge neighborhood
High school teacher Kristi Graves holds a sign during the Truth Walk in Decatur on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Truth Walk is part of a national Teach Truth Days of Action coordinated by the Zinn Education Project, Black Lives Matter at School and the African American Policy Forum. Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights partnered with K16 TeachTruth, Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, and Georgia Educators for Equity and Justice for the Decatur event. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb School Board fired superintendent during investigation that exonerated her
During a Moms Demand Action event at Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain on Sunday, June 5, 2022, Lisa Thomas shows a pendant with a photo taken of her daughter Naya Ruffin as a child. Naya was 22 years old when she was killed by gunfire in April 2022 in Indianapolis. She leaves behind a one-year-old daughter. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Commission approves North DeKalb Mall redevelopment described as ‘generational’ project
C. J. Lord holds a candle during a prayer vigil at Tucker First United Methodist Church on May 26, 2022, following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Baby Kroger property’s future unclear after store closes
Eric Cleveland, dressed in a replica Confederate officer’s uniform, tips his hat toward protestors during Confederate Memorial Day observances being held by the Sons of Confederate Veterans at Stone Mountain Park on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb School Board meeting to approve contract for interim superintendent goes off the rails
Officer F. Whitehead presents a flag to retiring Stone Mountain Chief of Police Chancey Troutman during a ceremony honoring Troutman’s 35 years of service to the city on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Parting is such sweet sorrow – A Decatur institution closes after 32 years
Juniors Journey D. and Maggie Reetz protest against Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill during a walkout at DeKalb School of the Arts organized by the school’s Gay Straight Alliance on Friday, April 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur residents target big box plant store accused of strangling homegrown business
Beacon Hill elder Clarence Scott who played 13 seasons in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns from 1971-1983, shows trading cards from his time in the game during the first installment of the Beacon Hill Concert Series in Decatur on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
‘Wild ride’ – Michelle Long Spears wins runoff following chaotic primary election
Yasmine Brooks with her son Rico. “My son has retinoblastoma. Stage D in his right eye, Stage C in his left eye.” Brooks said. “It’s a progressive cancer, hereditary or nonhereditary. His is nonhereditary. There’s a lot of chemo. The process is very long. Its’s a lot of what if’s and what not’s but for the most part, he’s a very happy baby. Anybody that knows him, they love him, and I love him.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
‘Scared to touch the sink’ – Druid Hills High students publish video showing school’s poor condition
Investigator Michael Pullom gives three-year-old Felix Robinson a tour of MARTA Police Department’s Armored Tactical BearCat SWAT vehicle during Touch a Truck at the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Report shows Emory Commons shooting suspect was masked man in unmarked vehicle
Hannah Page, Director of Research, Data, and Analytics at Drew Charter School and her son Zain, 4, look over the “Black Lives Matter: Stronger Together” mural during a dedication ceremony at the school’s campus in Atlanta on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates sends violation notices to owners of homes listed on Airbnb, VRBO
Families and their children listen while E. R. Anderson reads during the gender-creative story time event hosted by the Oakhurst Elementary PTA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee and Charis Books and More in Decatur on Saturday, March 5. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wellroot CEO apologizes to residents of 750 East Lake Drive, offers moving expenses assistance
Artist Jamaali Roberts looks over the MLK Mural at Carl G. Renfroe Middle School in Decatur after its unveiling on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tucker Brewing Company owner: ‘I’m ready to move forward’
Students hold signs during the Hands Off Georgia protest in opposition of HB 1084 and SB 377 at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur School Board renames Renfroe Middle School to Beacon Hill Middle School
Past District 5 Atlanta City Councilmember and parade co-grand marshal Natalyn Archibong throws beads during the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
CSD’s insurer pays $275k to settle claims made by former HR director against former superintendent
Report shows customer, robbery suspect had gunfight during MOD Pizza robbery attempt
Decatur City Commissioner walks out of joint work session with school board, city commission
MARTA presents three options for Clifton Corridor project
Decatur’s insurance company pays $5 million to settle lawsuit related to pedestrian death
