UPDATE: DeKalb repairing 9 water main breaks; boil water advisory remains in effect

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County said Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, crews are working to fix nine water main breaks and that a boil water advisory is in effect for large portions of the county.

The county was slow to confirm the water main breaks that were first reported on Christmas Day following freezing temperatures in our area. After calls from frustrated residents concerned about low water pressure and numerous media inquiries, the county began acknowledging and working to repair the issues.

The county is working to repair breaks at the following locations:

— Greenwood Place, Decatur

— Electric Ave, Decatur

— East Ponce De Leon, Scottdale

— West Hampton Circle, Tucker

— Hammond Drive, Dunwoody

— Hardee Ave, Chamblee

— Rowland Road, Stone Mountain

— I-85 and Shallowford

— Tucker Industrial Road and Florence Street, Tucker

The following areas are under a boil water advisory:

— Area 1, which is south of Henderson Road, north of Rockbridge Road, east of I-285, and west of the DeKalb/Gwinnett County line

— Area 2, which is south of East College Avenue, north of Linecrest/County Line Road, east of City Atlanta border and west of I-285.

“In an abundance of caution for our citizens and to protect the public from any potential health hazards, residents in the affected area are being asked to boil water for at least one minute after water comes to a rolling boil prior to drinking, cooking or preparing baby food,” the press release from the county says. “This advisory is expected to be in place at least until further notice. The county will continue to send updates as information becomes available.”

Decaturish will continue providing updates about this story as more information becomes available.

