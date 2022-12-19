What’s Happening: Annual Ugly Sweater Run/Walk and more

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a screening of “Elf” on the Avondale Town Green, a menorah lighting at Decatur Square and holiday caroling at the Stone Mountain gazebo. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

A December to Remember on the Avondale Town Green

Avondale wraps up the Town Green’s December to Remember with a Screen on the Green of Elf on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a holiday classic movie fun for the whole family. The movie starts at 6 p.m. Banjo Coffee will again be offering holiday drinks for both kids and adults and Thicc Burgers will be grilling. FREE PARKING: On-street parking is available throughout the downtown commercial district. Parking is also available at the public parking lots on Lake Street and at City Hall (21 N. Avondale Plaza). Please respect city businesses and do NOT park in their parking lots.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Annual Ugly Sweater Run/Walk at Three Taverns Brewery

Join Fleet Feet Decatur every 3rd Wednesday as they take their Run/Walk Club off site to Three Taverns Brewery. For December 21 starting at 6:30 p.m., pull out your Ugliest Sweater for the annual Ugly Sweater run/walk at Three Taverns. Prizes & more to be announced. The plan is to offer the normal 2-, 3-, & 4-mile routes from the brewery, so its great for any age/fitness level. As usual, Three Taverns offers $1 off to participants of the Run/Walk.

For more information, click here.

Terrific Thursdays

Twinkling lights, cheery music, festive window displays, and family-friendly events – Decatur is filled with surprise and delight throughout the holiday season. Enjoy shopping on Terrific Thursdays, extra special shopping days in November and December. Customers will find deals, discounts and warm welcomes at independent and local shops in the city. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks. Look out for in-store pop-ups, open houses, and receptions too.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Menorah Lighting at Decatur Square

Join in the Chanukah celebration on Decatur Square on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy hot drinks, latkes, music, and photos with Mr. Dreidel. Brought to you by Chabadintown.org.

For more information, click here.

Hanukkah Storytime with Laurel Snyder at Little Shop of Stories

It’s time for one of Little Shop’s very favorite holiday traditions: Hanukkah storytime. Little Shop is back in person this year, and they’ve invited author friend Laurel Snyder to come read some of her very favorite Hanukkah themed books and play dreidel for one cozy, fun night in the Shop’s upstairs event space on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Holiday Caroling at Stone Mountain Gazebo

On Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m., join holiday carolers at the gazebo at 922 Main St, Stone Mountain to sing songs of the season. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served, and songbooks will be provided to all those interested. Be sure to wear your festive holiday gear!

For more information, click here.

The Night Before Night Before Christmas at Little Shop of Stories

Santa Claus is coming to town on Friday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m. to read the classic pre-Christmas story, “The Night Before Christmas,” and to say hello to all the Decatur kiddies before he sets off for his big night of delivering toys. Little Shop will have two separate storytimes in order to include as many families as possible while keeping everyone spread out and safe. So, put on your favorite Christmas outfit, whether that’s jammies or a sweater or a festive hat, and join Little Shop for a super fun and jolly time.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Avondale Estates Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet on Monday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom.

The Stone Mountain Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in-person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N McDonough St, and over Zoom.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel Maloof Center, 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur, and over DCTV.

The Clarkston Planning and Zoning Board will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.