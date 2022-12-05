What’s happening this week: December to Remember, Rising Song Weekend, concert series

Share

This story has been updated.

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including performances from DeKalb School of the Arts’ tour groups as party of A December to Remember on the Avondale Estates Town Green, an exploration of Jewish music in Sandy Springs for Rising Song Weekend and a family concert series at the Carlos Museum. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

AntiquiTEA at the Carlos Museum

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4-5 p.m., enjoy afternoon tea and scones as Christopher Askew, a graduate student in the Art History Department, discusses the research and analysis he conducted on a late 2nd-century bronze statuette of the syncretic god Hermanubis with Chief Conservator Renée Stein and Curator of Greek and Roman Art, Ruth Allen during his Andrew W. Mellon Object-Centered Learning Fellowship at the Carlos. This event is also available to attend via Zoom.

A December to Remember on the Avondale Town Green

Avondale celebrates the holidays on the Town Green the first three Wednesdays in December. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 6-7:30 p.m., the talent of DeKalb School of the Arts students will shine. Join for a night of holiday music from DSA’s show choirs HighLeit and ProArte and the DSA Jazz Combo. Banjo Coffee will be serving festive drinks and treats for both children and adults. Southern Local Nuts will be roasting flavored almonds and pecans.

Terrific Thursdays

Twinkling lights, cheery music, festive window displays, and family-friendly events – Decatur is filled with surprise and delight throughout the holiday season. Enjoy shopping on Terrific Thursdays, extra special shopping days in December. Customers will find deals, discounts, and warm welcomes at independent and local shops in the city. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks. Look out for in-store pop-ups, open houses, and receptions too.

Rising Song Weekend

Come learn and celebrate the Jewish culture, music and spirituality during Rising Song Weekend, Dec. 8-11 in Sandy Springs. Experience why song is a central aspect of religion, and learn how and why it brings us together during the highs and lows we all experience in life. Congregation Or Hadash welcomes music lovers and members of all faiths and beliefs to come enjoy five music-centered events to embrace and participate in during this communal weekend.

Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast on Decatur Square

On Thursday, Dec. 8, roast a marshmallow (or two) around a roaring bonfire at Decatur Square from 6-8 p.m. This event is free, and hosted by the Decatur Business Association and supervised by the Decatur Fire Department.

Veterans HME Repair Clinic

Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) will host a Veterans HME Repair Clinics on Friday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4900 Lewis Road in Tucker. All registration and repair fees for manual wheelchairs, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, rollators and more are waived for veterans. Repairs include tires, wheels, footrests, upholstery, armrests, seating, joysticks, chargers and other electrical parts. Batteries are provided as available. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Walk-ins are welcome, but there may be a wait.

OurSong presents: “Hollywood Holiday!”

OurSong presents an evening of treasured holiday tunes direct from Hollywood, the heart of the U.S. film industry. Much of the holiday music originated from television shows and movies that are re-broadcast every year to celebrate the season. Some songs are a cappella, and many are accompanied by fabulous pianist Cheryl Hunter, joined by local instrumentalists. This event will take place on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, each at 8 p.m. at the Decatur First Baptist Church.

Wellroot Family Services Christmas Event

Wellroot Family Services is hosting a Christmas event for the children and families the agency serves on Saturday, Dec. 10. There will be crafts, games, treats, gifts for Christmas morning and a visit from Santa. Volunteers are needed for the event to sort donated gifts, work the Christmas Part or wrap gifts for residential program participants.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Gingerbread Storytime at Little Shop of Stories

On Saturday, Dec. 10, get your sweet tooth ready because it’s time for Little Shop of Stories’ favorite yearly tradition: gingerbread storytime. Along with reading these delicious stories, there will also be a craft station, and everyone will be sent home with their very own cookie decorating kit. There are two time slots for this special storytime, one at 11 a.m. and another at 1 p.m., to try and include as many families as possible while still keeping everyone safe and spread out.

Three Taverns Holiday Art Market

Join Three Taverns Brewing for a local holiday popup market on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 12 a.m. Shop for items from over 15 artists, enjoy a cold beer, chow down on handmade food and listen to groovy tunes. This event is free to attend, and all ages are welcome.

SantaCon on Decatur Square

On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m., dress up as your best version of Santa, an elf, a reindeer, or a dreidel. Come for a night of dancing, celebration, fun and prizes on the square in Decatur. This event is for adults only.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Family Concert Series at the Carlos Museum

On Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4-5 p.m., the Carlos Museum and the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta welcome Old Saint Nick himself to share some of his favorite works of classical music and lead a holiday sing-along with pianists Julie Coucheron and William Ransom.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. for a work session and at 7:30 p.m. for a regular meeting at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. and over Zoom.

The Tucker Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The Tucker Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The Avondale Estates City Commission meets on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

The Decatur Downtown Development Authority will meet on Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 a.m. at Decatur City Hall,509 N. McDonough Street, and over Zoom.

The Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization meets on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

