What’s happening this week: Krampus, Children’s Nutcracker, ornament workshop

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a photoshoot with Heck House’s Last Minute Krampus at Waller’s Coffee Shop, the Academy Performing Ensemble’s “Children’s Nutcracker” at St. Pius, and an ornament workshop at Little Shop of Stories. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Hops at the History Center: Collegiate Gothic

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the DeKalb History Center, Robert Craig continues his series of free public lectures with this presentation of stunning photographs of collegiate architecture influenced by 19th century art critic John Ruskin. This talk draws on Ruskin’s prescriptive writings to illustrate noteworthy collegiate architecture of the period that is self-evidently Ruskinian. The event is free to attend. The program will be recorded and available for viewing virtually after the event.

A December to Remember on the Avondale Town Green

The holiday festivities on the Town Green in Avondale Estates kick off the second Wednesday with the DeKalb School of the Arts Dance Repertory Company. G-Force Jazz Combo, comprised of some of the top jazz musicians in the Atlanta area, will headline the night. Led by trumpeter Greg McLean, associate professor at Georgia State University’s Perimeter College, the group was formed in 1993 and has performed in various venues from university stages to pubs and coffee houses. The group performs a mix of standard jazz and originals, ranging from straight ahead to New Orleans Style and Latin. Banjo Coffee will return with festive drinks and treats for both children and adults. This event will be from 6-7:30 p.m.

Terrific Thursdays

Twinkling lights, cheery music, festive window displays, and family-friendly events – Decatur is filled with surprise and delight throughout the holiday season. Enjoy shopping on Terrific Thursdays, extra special shopping days in November and December. Customers will find deals, discounts and warm welcomes at independent and local shops in the city. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks. Look out for in-store pop-ups, open houses, and receptions too.

Holiday Market at the Chapel on Sycamore

On Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4-8 p.m., VisitDecaturGA will host a Holiday Market at the Chapel on Sycamore. This event will extend through Saturday, Dec. 17, where there will be an outdoor showing of “Elf.”

Clarkston Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony

On Friday, Dec. 16, from 5-7 p.m., the city of Clarkston will host its annual holiday festival at Milam Park. There will be arts and crafts, cookies and hot chocolate and music, as well as a raffle giveaway and train rides. At 7:30 p.m., immediately following the festival, the tree lighting ceremony will begin. This event is free to the public.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Clarkston Free Food Distribution Event

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the city of Clarkston will host a free drive-through food distribution event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tahoe Village Shopping Center, 4604 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. This event is first come, first served while supplies last.

Heck House Last Minute Krampus at Waller’s Coffee Shop

On Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waller’s Coffee Shop, Heck House will have photo opportunities with Krampus as well as with live goats. Heck House will also feature its gift shop of local-only artists and makers. Krampus’s hours are from 1-4 p.m., so make sure to snap a photo with him during that time. Photoshoots by Rose Riot are available, and photos taken on personal devices are also welcome.

The Children’s Nutcracker at St. Pius

Academy Performing Ensemble will present “The Children’s Nutcracker” Dec. 17-18 in the Fine Arts Building of St. Pius X Catholic High School in DeKalb County. At approximately an hour and 15 minutes, this delightful performance is a shortened version of the traditional Nutcracker, making it ideal for busy families and young children. Dancers from the ages of three to 19 tell Tchaikovsky’s classic story, shortened for families. Performances are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. After each show, the audience is invited to a free autograph-signing session with their favorite characters.

Helm’s Deep Day and Renaissance Festivities at Three Taverns Brewery

On Saturday, Dec. 17, join Three Taverns Brewery at noon for the annual return of Helm’s Deep Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout & German Chocolate Helm’s Deep. Long hidden in the deep shadows of eight-year-old bourbon barrels, this full-bodied imperial stout emerges thick as the blackest night. An intense dark malt complexity with notes of chocolate and vanilla leads to a labyrinth of flavors saturated with bourbon and oak. Carefully brewed and barrel aged by the Tavern’s head brewer and wood cellar manager, Neal Engleman. Adding pomp and circumstance to these sought after brews, there will also be some fun Renaissance festivities, such as Live Old World Pub Music by Marc Gunn and screenings of the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” movies. Patrons can come dressed up as their favorite elf, dwarf or other “Lord of the Rings” character or in their Medieval best. You never know, you may just get a prize for best dressed!

Christmas on Clairemont at First Baptist Decatur

Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. First Baptist Decatur

After a couple of years in hibernation, Christmas on Clairemont is back at First Baptist Decatur with an exciting new twist, Christmas on Clairemont: Keyboards and Choir.

The event features four grand pianos and organ, the fabulous festival chorus of 100 local singers, and special guest soloists and conductors.

Keeping in the Christmas Spirit, the concert is free to attend, with an opportunity to support Ukraine. Vinnytsia Grace Church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine has been feeding, housing and resettling refugees from the war-torn eastern Ukraine to Vinnytsia, a safer area further west.

On piano and organ: Daniel Solberg, Justin Maxey, Kipp Gill, Rolando Salazar, Rick Massengale, and special guest appearances by Cheryl Hunter and James Carmichael Newton III.

Singer soloists: opera paramounts Tiffany Uzoije and Demetrious Sampson

Ornament Workshop with Santa Story Time at Little Shop of Stories

On Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m., Little Shop of Stories will host a story time and meet and greet with Santa Claus, along with a special craft. Santa will read two favorite new holiday classics, “The Truth About Mrs. Claus” by Meena Harris and “Snow Globe Wishes” by Erin Dealey. After everyone gets the chance to tell Santa all of their holiday hopes and dreams, the Shop will run a super fun ornament making workshop.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. at 922 Main Street.

The Tucker City Council will meet on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, suite 350B.

The Decatur City Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. and over Zoom.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel Maloof Center, 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur and over DCTV.

The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The Decatur Schools Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center, and over Zoom.

The Stone Mountain City Council meets on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main Street.

The Decatur City Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and over Zoom.

The city of Clarkston will host a town hall on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 2-4 p.m. at the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave.

