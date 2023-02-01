After LifeLine’s urgent call to place 150 dogs, community takes in 345

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Things were looking pretty bleak for dogs at the LifeLine-operated animal shelter in DeKalb County.

On Jan. 24, LifeLine announced it needed to place 150 dogs by the end of the month.

“LifeLine Animal Project, the organization that manages the DeKalb County shelter, is urgently trying to find adopters and fosters for at least 150 dogs by January 31, 2023,” the organization said in a press release. “There are nearly 600 dogs at the shelter, which has been operating at critical capacity for over a year. If more animals do not leave the facility, either through adoption or to foster homes, the shelter will have to euthanize dogs to make space.”

The DeKalb County animal shelter, built in 2017, was designed for 450 dogs at full capacity.

The community stepped up, taking in 345 dogs as of Jan. 31.

“After a year of slow adoptions, packed kennels, and running out of all options, you answered our call in the 11th hour,” LifeLine said in a Facebook post. “We cannot thank you enough for saving the lives of each and every one of these dogs.”

The shelter said last week there were 593 dogs in the shelter, and today there are 312.

“Our Fulton shelter, which has also suffered from overcrowding, watched 89 dogs find homes,” the post from LifeLine says. “Our pups and our staff are celebrating this moment with you. We’re hopeful that in the weeks and months ahead, we can continue this lifesaving momentum and prevent the shelter from being stretched beyond its capacity to a point where we can’t support those that need us most.

“Our organization began its journey with the simple mission of ending the unnecessary euthanasia of shelter pets. We now know, through your response and compassion, that when we come to you to help the animals most at risk, you will be there. That’s the only way we can save lives together. Thank you, Atlanta, for giving us all this happy ending, and so many more new beginnings!”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish