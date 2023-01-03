Annual street paving will begin in Decatur on Jan. 9

Share

Decatur, GA — Local paving projects will begin in Decatur on Monday, Jan. 9. East Ponce de Leon Avenue will be paved from Sycamore Drive to North Arcadia Avenue. Work will also take place on

Some disruption will occur in those areas and drivers should expect delays, Capital Projects Manager Hugh Saxon wrote on Decatur Makeover.

Notifications will be sent out on each street three days in advance of construction beginning. All vehicles must be removed from the streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. when work is performed. Vehicles parked on the roads during the posted times will be subject to towing.

Two-way traffic and access to driveways will be maintained during the work. Drivers should watch out for directional signage and traffic flaggers in the areas, Saxon said.

The paving work was approved by the Decatur City Commission as part of its annual repaving projects. The work will be completed by Magnum Paving and will include asphalt base patching, asphalt resurfacing, and concrete sidewalk repairs.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.