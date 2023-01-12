Atlanta councilmember says there’s a long road ahead for Hosea L Williams Drive, Warren Street repair

Share

Atlanta, GA — The city of Atlanta is replacing a stormwater pipe on Warren Street, and it is creating headaches for residents.

That won’t change anytime soon, Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari told the Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization during the KNO’s Jan. 10 meeting.

“I know that everyone has been really frustrated with the Hosea closure. Completely understand. It has been a nightmare,” Bakhtiari said. “This is due to years and years of insane flooding on Warren Street, and a poor, poor repair job done years ago.”

The project has resulted in the temporary closure of Hosea L. Williams Drive Northeast between Warren Street Northeast and Rogers Street Northeast and Warren Street Northeast between Hallman Street Northeast and Hosea L. Williams Drive Northeast.

Parts of Warren Street between Hosea L. Williams Drive and Hallman Street flood during large amounts of rain, Atlanta Department of Watershed Management spokesperson Todd Gleaton previously said.

“The entire project will last until May 2023,” Gleaton said. “Hosea L. Williams Drive will be closed until January 31, 2023.”

To do a full repair now, Hosea L Williams Drive was the first necessary street closure. Bakhtiari said that the workers are on track to finish on Hosea by the end of this month when the street will open back up.

After January, the repair will move to Warren Street, which will be closed until the end of April.

Bakhtiari added, “There is a bi-weekly meeting between Watershed and neighbors on Warren who are affected by this.”

If you’re interested in being a part of this meeting, email [email protected]

In other KNO business:

— Rebecca Serna, KNO Transportation Committee chair, outlined their goals to improve safety in Kirkwood, which include improving pedestrian visibility and safety in the business district. The KNO Transportation Committee wants to support improvements for streets identified as having safety concerns by Kirkwood residents or identified by crash data.

Streets of concern include Oakview Road, Wyman Street, Warren Street, and Hosea L Williams Drive.

“This year, we’ve identified the crosswalks in the Kirkwood business district as being a concern to a lot of folks,” Serna said.

Serna is also the executive director of the pedestrian advocacy group Propel ATL.

“A lot of business owners were saying their patrons are getting hit in the crosswalks, and there have been a number of pedestrians hit in these crosswalks over the years,” Serna said. “There’s not great visibility.”

The committee plans to apply to the city of Atlanta for the Tactical Urbanism Permit, said Serna, requesting funding through the KNO budget as well as the Kirkwood Business Association to implement the project.

Based on the budget, Serna added that they’re likely to address two crosswalks this year.

As for safety improvements on Kirkwood streets, they will be working with Councilmember Bakhtiari’s office to secure funding and make some changes.

The transportation committee meets virtually every other Monday, and Serna encourages people to participate, highlighting that you don’t need to be “a transportation expert.”

For anyone interested in getting involved, email [email protected]

— Sgt. Haslam from Atlanta Police Department Zone 6 requested that East Lake residents connect their cameras to Connect Atlanta, providing easier access to footage when an incident occurs.

Reach out to Haslam at [email protected] with any questions.

