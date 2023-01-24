Atlanta Police investigating death of Drew Charter School student

Share

Atlanta, GA — A 13-year-old boy was killed in southwest Atlanta on Jan. 21. Atlanta Police responded to 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in reference to a person shot.

The investigation is ongoing, according to APD.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 13-year-old juvenile male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” APD said in a press release on Jan. 22. “Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the 13-year-old as Deshon DuBose, according to 11Alive.

According to Atlanta City Council member Keisha Waites, a tighter curfew could address teen gun violence in the city. Her proposal would set the curfew at 8 p.m. for anyone under 16 years old. The current curfew begins at 11 p.m., according to Atlanta News First.

It’s unclear when the city council will formally discuss the curfew, but Waites hopes it will be on the agenda in about two weeks.

DuBose was a student at Drew Charter School. Atlanta News First reported that the school released the following statement:

“During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and all who loved him. Many of us remember his beautiful smile, quick wit, and charming personality. His presence in our Drew Family is missed.”

