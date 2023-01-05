Type to search

Atlanta School Board to appoint Jessica Johnson to fill vacant seat

Zoe Seiler Jan 5, 2023
Jessica Johnson will fill at-large seat 9 on the Atlanta School Board. Photo courtesy of Atlanta Public Schools.
Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta School Board has recommended Jessica Johnson to fill the at-large Seat 9 vacancy as Jason Esteves was elected to the Georgia Senate.

Johnson is the founder and executive director of The Scholarship Academy, a national comprehensive scholarship preparatory program that teaches low-income, first-generation college students to navigate financial aid to fund their college education.

She is a member of the Dell Scholars National Selection Committee and was an Atlanta Business Chronicle “40 Under 40” Award winner in 2021, according to a press release.  

Johnson is a published author and holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism and public relations from Howard University and a masters of public administration from American University.

The school board will meet on Monday, Jan. 9, for a special called meeting at 11 a.m. to vote on the recommendation. If the recommendation is approved, Johnson will be immediately sworn in. 

