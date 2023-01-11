Avondale Estates City Commission to consider amending city manager’s contract

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting, followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider amending City Manager Patrick Bryant’s contract. Under the terms of the amendment, Bryant’s base salary will be $167,182. Bryant has received raises periodically since being hired in 2018. His base salary in 2018 was $145,000. In 2021, the city commission increased his salary from $153,830 to about $160,752.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-305-224-1968. The webinar ID is 899 7772 2764 To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

The city commission will also consider approving a resolution donating a portion of Lanier Gardens to the Georgia Department of Transportation as right-of-way for the U.S. 278 road diet project. The city would donate 0.021 acres of the property.

U.S. 278 is the main drag in Avondale Estates, where it has the names of East College Avenue and North Avondale Road as it runs through the city and its historic downtown.

The corridor will have a 10-foot pathway throughout, and a five-foot landscape zone will run between the sidewalk and the edge of the curb. The project will include repaving U.S. 278, re-striping the road and upgrade all the traffic signals.

City Manager Bryant previously said the construction documents are almost finished for the U.S. 278 road diet. The project is scheduled to go out for bid in the first quarter of 2023, which is contingent on finalizing right-of-way plans and approvals from GDOT. The bidding process will take about three months and construction mobilization will take about 30 days. Construction is set to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and will take 12 to 18 months.

During the work session, the board will discuss the Fourth of July fireworks contract, and setting the qualifying fees for the 2023 municipal elections. According to the resolution, individuals running for mayor would pay a qualifying fee of $216, and candidates for commissioner would pay $144. The city has to set the qualifying fee by Feb. 1.

Mayor Jonathan Elmore and Commissioners Brian Fisher and Dee Merriam are up for reelection this year.

