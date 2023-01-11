Avondale Estates DDA approves contract for Town Green commercial development

Avondale Estates, GA — The commercial development of the Avondale Estates Town Green is closer to becoming a reality. The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority, at its Jan. 10 meeting, unanimously approved the development contract with ATG Partners, LLC, for the mixed-use project.

ATG Partners, LLC is the development team of Fabric Developers and Healey Weatherholtz Properties, according to a press release. Fabric Developers is the developer of the Town Green project.

The Town Green mixed-use project includes two two-story buildings fronting the Town Green along North Avondale Road. The tenants will include neighborhood full-service restaurants with outdoor dining overlooking the park, and destination local retail designed to connect downtown with pedestrians. The project also calls for a second-floor office and event space.

There will be public restrooms in the buildings that will be open and available to the public during the normal business hours of the Town Green.

“The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority could not be more excited to enter this agreement with Fabric,” DDA Chair Dave Dieters said. “Fabric has taken the time to truly understand our needs and wants for this area, and they bring proven, high-quality development that is completely in line with our Downtown Master Plan and design/use guidelines. This development is exactly aligned with our strategic imperative of further activating our fabulous Town Green.”

Jerry Miller, principal of Fabric Developers, said the firm is eager to take the next step toward realizing a new downtown for Avondale.

“We look forward to building upon the energy that the city has already created through its construction of the Town Green,” Miller said.

