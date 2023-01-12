Avondale Estates Garden Club hosting sustainable gardening speaker series

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Garden Club will be hosting a sustainable garden speaker series over the next couple of months. Attendees will learn about ways to keep their garden green and environmentally sound.

The series kicks off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at a Sustainable Gardening for the Southeast program sponsored by the garden club. The event will be hosted at the Lake House at 59 Lakeshore in Avondale, according to a press release.

Susan M. Varlamoff will be the featured speaker at the Jan. 31 event. She is the former director of the University of Georgia Office of Environmental Sciences. Varlamoff is also a Gwinnett County Master Gardener and author of the book, “Sustainable Gardening for the Southeast,” which will be for sale at the event.

The free program is open to the public.

Here is the schedule for other events that are part of the speaker series:

– On Feb. 8, Becky Griffin from the UGA-Georgia Mountain Research and Education Center in Blairsville will discuss preventing water pollution in gardens.

– On March 22, Kristen Moretz, Avondale Estates capital projects, construction and maintenance director, will speak on the city’s stormwater work.

Seating for the events is limited. Please register online with Helen Dorroh at [email protected].

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.