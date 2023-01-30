Barbashela Creek sewer replacement project begins Feb. 6

Barbashela Creek sewer replacement project begins Feb. 6A map of DeKalb County, GA. Image obtained via Google Maps
DeKalb County, GA — The Barbashela Creek sewer replacement project will kick off on Monday, Feb. 6 as efforts to improve DeKalb County’s watershed system continue. The project is expected to be completed in December.
Construction of the project was initially delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, according to a press release.
Construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on major holidays. Residents in the area can expect an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours.
For more information, residents can call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected] with questions.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.
Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish