Barbashela Creek sewer replacement project begins Feb. 6

DeKalb County

Zoe Seiler Jan 30, 2023
A map of DeKalb County, GA. Image obtained via Google Maps
DeKalb County, GA — The Barbashela Creek sewer replacement project will kick off on Monday, Feb. 6 as efforts to improve DeKalb County’s watershed system continue. The project is expected to be completed in December.

Construction of the project was initially delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, according to a press release.

Construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on major holidays. Residents in the area can expect an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours.

For more information, residents can call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected] with questions.

