Biz bits: N. Druid Hills Chick-fil-A closing temporarily, Brush Sushi opening in Buckhead

Share

Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at business news in our community.

— The North Druid Hills Chick-fil-A, located at 2340 N. Druid Hills Road, will be closed from Jan. 13-29 for remodeling, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

“During this time, we will receive remodeling improvements to our Drive-Thru and Dining Room areas. We apologize for the inconvenience, but our team can’t wait to see you when we reopen on Jan. 30,” the Facebook post says.

The location underwent a rebuild in 2017, but a few improvements are being done this month, Chick-fil-A wrote in a comment on the post.

— Brush Sushi is opening in the Buckhead Village District.

The restaurant, which closed the Decatur location in October 2022, will be run by the same team behind Brush Sushi Izakaya, according to What Now Atlanta. The new 4,400-square-foot restaurant will reflect the company’s commitment to providing an exquisite meal experience.

The Buckhead restaurant will feature a 17-seat private room for omakase tastings, “a curated experience featuring chef-selected courses by Chef Liang that can be enjoyed in the restaurant’s private omakase room,” What Now Atlanta reported.

It will feature sharable dishes and techniques focused on the detailed preparation of curing and aging fish.

To read the full story, click here.

— Harry Potter: The Exhibition is open in downtown Atlanta.

Here is the full press release:

ATLANTA: October 21, 2022 – Today, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment in partnership with Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., and EMC Presents, opens the doors to Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World, at 200 Peachtree in Downtown Atlanta. This immersive exhibition celebrates the iconic stories and moments from Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, and the expanded Wizarding World, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, through beautifully crafted environments that honor the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts, created by J.K. Rowling and as seen in the films and stories. Visitors can expect to celebrate the wizarding world in a personal way, with an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, and a personalized journey through the awe-inspiring magical environments using immersive design and technology never before experienced in a touring exhibition. In addition, as visitors explore each gallery, their interactions are captured using RFID wristbands to deliver unique experiences linked to their visitor profile. “I am thrilled to open the doors and welcome people to the exhibition starting today!” said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. “It’s exciting for us to offer the experience for fans here in Atlanta – my hometown and the headquarters of Imagine. The exhibition travels from Philadelphia where it was presented as the world premiere and was enthusiastically received by more than half a million people. Our entire Imagine team, working in close collaboration with Warner Bros. and EMC Presents, have worked to build on the successes. We’re all extremely proud to bring this experience to Atlanta.” The world premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition opened this past February at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, PA, where it was seen by hundreds of thousands of fans – ranking as one of the most visited exhibitions in the history of the museum. The European premiere is in Vienna, Austria at the METAStadt and will open on Friday, December 16, 2022. The exhibitions will continue to tour globally, extending into more cities in Latin America, Asia, and Europe. Exhibition Gallery Highlights include: From Page to Screen showcases a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone encased in a Gringotts-inspired vault and is surrounded by inspirational video and literary quotes, reconnecting guests to the story as they are introduced to the exhibition. Hogwarts Castle features an immersive multimedia experience with iconic elements like the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and the Marauder’s Map, where guests will see their name appear, prompting them to continue their exploration of the exhibition. The Great Hall is a space that allows visitors to celebrate magical seasonal moments in its iconic architecture. The Hogwarts Houses gallery sets the foundation for the exhibition experience, allowing guests the opportunity to experience more personalized moments with the Hogwarts house they select during their preregistration. While guests may gravitate towards one house, this gallery will enable visitors to experience all of the Hogwarts houses in a celebratory hall featuring an iconic Sorting Hat, perfect for photo ops, while surrounded by freshly designed house crests on meticulously created stained-glass windows. Hogwarts Classrooms are filled with iconic props, creatures, and costumes. Visitors will interact with magical lessons and games through digital touchscreens to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets about iconic classroom moments. They will brew potions in the Potions Classroom, predict the future in Divination, pot a Mandrake in the Herbology Greenhouse, and use their digital wand to defeat a boggart in Defense Against the Dark Arts. Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest offer an interactive Patronus charm experience. Guests will then uncover iconic creatures, such as centaurs and Acromantula, hidden in the forest and explore inside a recreation of Hagrid’s Hut. An exclusive collection of Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise will be available in the onsite retail shop for guests to celebrate their fandom through an assortment of themed collections that span the expanded Wizarding World. Fans can choose from a range of products such as apparel, jewelry, and edible treats, including Chocolate Frogs and bottled Butterbeer, as well as merchandise not available at any other Wizarding World experience. Guests will also have access to a café serving a full menu of breakfast bites, sandwiches, and other offerings, as well as non-alcoholic beverages, signature event cocktails, coffee, tea and desserts. Harry Potter: The Exhibition is open Sunday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here and start at $25 for children (12 and under) and $29 for adults (13 and over), excluding taxes and fees. Additional ticket offerings include the Flextime ticket starting at $59, good for any time or day, as well as a VIP ticket package good for any time on the date selected and including a commemorative lanyard, complimentary audio guide and a $10 voucher to be used in the retail store at the exhibition. Fans are encouraged to follow Harry Potter: The Exhibition on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. #HarryPotterExhibition Harry Potter: The Exhibition was created and developed by Imagine Exhibitions in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Themed Entertainment in association with EMC Presents.

— CareSource donated $25,000 to establish a new scholarship program at Morris Brown College.

Here is the full press release:

ATLANTA (January 11, 2023) – CareSource, a mission-driven Medicaid plan serving more than 500,000 Georgians, has donated $25,000 to Morris Brown College, a historically black liberal arts college in Atlanta, to establish a new scholarship program designed to bolster and support the health care workforce throughout Georgia. The program will give underserved and under-resourced students a life-changing opportunity to reach their educational goals, an opportunity that they may not have had otherwise. The scholarships will support five in-state students who meet the established criteria. “CareSource understands the value of HBCUs and supports the mission and purpose,” said Sheryl-Anne Murray, CareSource Georgia vice president of market operations. “We are excited to partner with Morris Brown College to provide deserving students with funds that will help them take full advantage of educational opportunities. Our goal with this partnership is to not only give students the opportunity to pursue higher education, but also to help develop the workforce pipeline in Georgia that will ultimately serve our members and improve the health of our communities.” Morris Brown College regained their accreditation from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS) earlier this year. The college was without accreditation for nearly 20 years, which greatly impacted their enrollment numbers and the Atlanta community. It was an incredible achievement that the school was able to regain their accredited status after so many years, and it positively impacts students in the Atlanta area and across Georgia. In addition to the scholarships, CareSource will offer the students internships and potentially other career opportunities. CareSource also plans to work with other historically black colleges and universities in the state to further support workforce development and help build pipelines within high schools to the universities. “Morris Brown College is grateful for the support of CareSource, and their commitment to helping students of a historically black college achieve success,” said Dr. Kevin James, president of Morris Brown College. “These funds will go a long way in supporting our students and helping us to rebuild our student population and better serve our community.”

— The Home Depot Backyard is set to host its Fitness on the Field program at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 18 and 30.

Here is the full press release.

Have business news to share? Send it to [email protected]

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.