Candlelight vigil held for forest defender killed by state trooper

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — About 300 people gathered for a vigil in Little Five Points to remember Tortuguita, the forest defender who was killed by law enforcement on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man who died in the officer-involved shooting as Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26.

According to police, a protestor and a Georgia State Trooper exchanged gunfire as police cleared the site of the future police training center, an 85-acre police/fire training facility located in DeKalb County’s South River Forest. Activists call it “Cop City.” The officer received a gunshot wound, but is expected to survive. The activist died, and several others on the scene were arrested.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

“At about 9 a.m. today, as law enforcement was moving through the property, officers located a man inside a tent in the woods,” the GBI said in a press release on Jan. 18. “Officers gave verbal commands to the man, who did not comply and shot a Georgia State Patrol Trooper. Other law enforcement officers returned fire, hitting the man. Law enforcement evacuated the Trooper to a safe area. The man died on scene. The injured Georgia State Patrol Trooper was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. A handgun and shell casings were located at the scene. The GBI is working the officer involved shooting and the investigation is still active and ongoing.”

Several people were arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail during the operation. This morning, Jan. 19, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that five arrested by GBI on Wednesday are facing “domestic terrorism” charges, though the people arrested on Wednesday haven’t been identified.

The GBI said on Thursday that during the operation, about 25 campsites were located and removed, according to a press release. The GBI also said the following individuals were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism and criminal trespass:

– Geoffrey Parsons, age 20, of Maryland

– Spencer Bernard Liberto, age 29, of Pennsylvania

– Matthew Ernest Macar, age 30, of Pennsylvania

– Timothy Murphy, age 25, of Maine

– Christopher Reynolds, age 31, of Ohio

– Teresa Shen, age 31, of New York

– Sarah Wasilewski, age 35, of Pennsylvania

Additional charges are pending.

On Jan. 19, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said in a press release it will not be releasing the name of the officer involved in the shooting to not compromise security against criminal or terroristic acts due to retaliation.

“Nondisclosure of the Troopers name is necessary for the protection of life, safety, and public property. The Department will provide an update on the Trooper’s status when it becomes available, but we continue to ask you to pray for his recovery,” the press release states.

According to a press release from Stop Cop City ATL, people mourned Tortuguita’s death and supported each other. People sang, played guitar, and marched in the streets shouting “No justice, no peace” and “Stop Cop City.”

“They spent their time between Atlanta, defending the forest from destruction and coordinating mutual aid for the movement, and Florida where they helped build housing in low income communities hit hardest by the hurricane,” an Instagram post from Stop Cop City states. “They were a trained medic, a loving partner, a dear friend, a brave soul, and so much more. In Tort’s name, we continue to fight to protect the forest and stop cop city with love, rage, and a commitment to each other’s safety and well-being.”

Here is the full press release from Stop Cop City ATL:

