Church Street cycle track project in Decatur to be completed in June

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur anticipates the Church Street cycle track project will be finished by the end of June, Capital Projects Manager Hugh Saxon said at the recent city commission retreat held in Young Harris, Ga. on Jan. 5 and 6.

The cycle track project includes intersection improvements at Clairemont Avenue and Commerce Drive, as well as Church Street and Commerce Drive to reduce crossing distances and remove vehicle slip lanes. Church Street will also be permanently reduced to two lanes, wider sidewalks will be added, and a one-way cycle track, also known as a protected bike lane, will be added on each side of Commerce Drive and Church Street.

“The contractor is headed south on the east side of Church Street at Hunter Street, they’ve got three more properties, which you approved funding for a couple of months ago. We’ve got easements there,” Saxon said. “We should be at Commerce shortly. Then we’ve got the block on Commerce between Church and Clairemont. We’ll be making improvements to both of those intersections to tighten them up, reduce the crossing distances, and remove the slip lanes. Hopefully, we’ll be planting trees out the next month to six weeks.”

Part of the project was stalled for months at Clairemont Avenue and Commerce Drive due to a gas line relocation taking place. Although work continued on Church Street during that time.

“There was a broken sewer line in Clairemont that was repaired by the people building the Modera development,” Saxon said. “The gas company would not relocate the gas line until that got fixed. It was something that was out of our control, and it has now been fixed, so the work is being done. Hopefully, we’ll be finished shortly.”

There is also a substantial amount of stormwater infrastructure that is being installed at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Commerce Drive. The right turn slip lane at the intersection has also been removed.

“They will be building out the corners of each leg of that intersection, so there will be shorter distances for pedestrians to cross,” Saxon said.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish