City of Decatur appoints new equity, engagement director

Decatur, GA — After an extensive recruitment process, the city of Decatur has announced the appointment of Renae Jackson as its first equity and engagement director.

She has worked for the city since 2007. Jackson has most recently served as the communications manager and public information officer. She has an undergraduate degree from Xavier University of Louisiana and a master of arts from Agnes Scott College, according to a press release.

Jackson serves as the co-chair of Decatur’s employee equity and inclusion team. She also oversees the development of an equity action plan in partnership with the Common Good Agency. She has introduced city employees to racial equity training through the Racial Equity Institute and organized the anti-racist speaker series in 2020 and 2021.

In this new role, Jackson will manage the city’s equity and engagement division in the city manager’s office.

“In this new role, Renae will have the opportunity to make a dramatic impact on equity and racial justice by facilitating change throughout the organization,” City Manager Andrea Arnold said. “The city is committed to creating an inclusive, diverse, and multicultural workplace and community where everyone knows that they belong, and Renae has the skills to shepherd this vital work.”

The 2020 Strategic Plan identifies a number of goals related to equity and racial justice, including a racial equity action plan, the establishment of a reparations task force, the documentation of Decatur’s untold history and the addition of staff dedicated to advancing these equity goals.

“I look forward to doing transformative work that will foster an inclusive, equitable, anti-racist community,” Jackson said. “Although the work may not be easy or even feel good at times, it is necessary. James Baldwin said, ‘not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.’ I am committed to working with community partners and stakeholders to continue to make Decatur a great place for all who live, work, and spend time here.”

