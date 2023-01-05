City Schools of Decatur appoints interim high school principal without saying why

City Schools of Decatur appoints interim high school principal without saying whyDecatur High School, City Schools of Decatur, N McDonough Street.
By Zoe Seiler and Dan Whisenhunt
Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur has appointed Duane Sprull as the interim principal at Decatur High School. The school district has not given a reason for the change in leadership.
Sprull was previously the career and technical education director at City Schools of Decatur, according to his LinkedIn profile.
In the Decatur High School weekly newsletter, Sprull said, “It is my pleasure to take up the role of Interim Principal at Decatur High School.”
Here is his full message:
Dear Decatur High School Community,
It is my pleasure to take up the role of Interim Principal at Decatur High School. I look forward to getting to know you and working together to ensure a successful school year. I deeply desire the success of our students, teachers, and school district as both a CSD parent and employee. Since 2007 I have been the Career, Technical, Agricultural Education (CTAE) Director and Decatur Career Academy (DCA) Director for the City Schools of Decatur (CSD). I have served in education since 1998 as a teacher, central office administrator, and building-level administrator.
My primary goals are to ensure that all students are encouraged and supported, that all staff are committed to providing a quality education, and that our community remains united by common values.
I am committed to building a strong relationship of trust with all stakeholders in the school. Working together, I am confident that we will achieve positive results and create a learning environment that is safe, stimulating, and supportive.
Sincerely,
Duane Sprull
Interim Principal
Phil Cuffey, co-chair of the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, asked for Lofstrand to be reassigned following a recent controversy involving a teacher using a racial slur. The group also asked for the teacher to be reassigned. Beacon Hill requested an independent investigation. The DHS Black Affinity group made these requests as well.
CSD officials did not return a message seeking comment about whether the interim appointment stems from that request or whether an investigator has been hired.
As first reported in Decaturish, a white male Decatur High teacher was recently disciplined following his use of a racial slur in front of students.
“The word that was used was the n-word,” Superintendent Maggie Fehrman said. “It was used in the context of correcting a student that he heard use the word. Neither the student nor the teacher directed the word at anyone, but the teacher repeated the word that the student used in telling the student it was inappropriate language. CSD cannot provide any further details about the incident or the consequences, as that is a confidential personnel matter.”
The Decatur High students have pushed for more accountability. Students held a walkout on Dec. 16 and a community town hall soon after.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.
Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish