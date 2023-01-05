City Schools of Decatur appoints interim high school principal without saying why

Share

By Zoe Seiler and Dan Whisenhunt

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur has appointed Duane Sprull as the interim principal at Decatur High School. The school district has not given a reason for the change in leadership.

Sprull was previously the career and technical education director at City Schools of Decatur, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In the Decatur High School weekly newsletter, Sprull said, “It is my pleasure to take up the role of Interim Principal at Decatur High School.”

Here is his full message:

Dear Decatur High School Community,