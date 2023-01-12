City Schools of Decatur dismissing early due to severe weather; tornado watch issued for DeKalb

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur will dismiss all schools 15 minutes early on Thursday, Jan. 12, due to impending severe weather.

According to WSB-TV, severe storms are heading toward north Georgia and metro Atlanta on Thursday. WSB Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the area is under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather, which could include localized flooding, damaging wind gusts and possible brief tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 7 p.m. that includes 45 counties in north and central Georgia. The watch includes DeKalb and Fulton counties, and the cities of Atlanta and Decatur.

Each CSD school will communicate their dismissal plans to their communities, according to an announcement from Decatur High School Interim Principal Duane Sprull. Although, plans could change due to the weather warnings.

“All extracurricular activities and tutoring are canceled [at DHS],” Sprull said. “Students will leave the campus promptly at 3:20pm. If any student cannot leave immediately, they should report to the Learning Commons. If you are checking out your students, please do so by 2:55pm.”

The DeKalb County School District cancelled all after school activities and is postponing athletic events, according to a press release.

“The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has been closely monitoring the latest weather conditions in our area. Based on current forecasts of heavy rains, damaging winds, and possible tornados, all school-based, district-wide, extracurricular, and athletic activities scheduled will be postponed and re-scheduled If possible,” the press release states.

The district encourages parents and guardians to pick their students up before regular dismissal times if students don’t take district-provided transportation. DCSD buses will run their scheduled routes as weather permits. Any questions or concerns should be directed to the schools.

Atlanta Public Schools is cancelling all after school activities on Thursday due to the inclement weather.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling all after school activities today, due to the inclement weather that has been forecasted for metro Atlanta this afternoon,” a press release from APS states. “The safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority for Atlanta Public Schools.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish