Decatur, Avondale Estates announce holiday decoration contest winners

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur has announced the winners of the Decorate Decatur holiday contest. The Pope family on Forkner Drive took home the trophy for 2022.

“The wreathes are hung on the windows with care, and there are presents under the Christmas tree for all to share,” an announcement from the city states. “Spreading holiday magic and Christmas cheer, here comes Jolly Old Saint Nick and his reindeer. There is Rudolf with his nose so bright, and a Santa “stop here” sign to help find this magical sight. Decorated with dancing icicles and a candy canes walkway, the Pope Family wishes you joy and peace during the holidays.”

The houses at 740 E. Lake Drive and 138 Fayetteville Road also received outstanding mentions in the contest.

In Avondale Estates, residents and business owners were encouraged to decorate their properties and submit a photo by for a chance to win a holiday spirit award. Voting took place Dec. 12-16, and the winners were announced on December 20.

The four categories are business award, sparkle and pizzazz, Avondale elegance and children’s appeal.

Here are the winners:

– Avondale Elegance Award: Ginna Evans on Berkeley Road.

– Children’s Appeal: the Kuwik family on Wiltshire Drive.

– Sparkle & Pizzaz: the Gregware Garcia family on Clarendon Place.

– Business Award: Feather Nail Bar at 120 N. Avondale Road.