Decatur City Commission holding annual retreat on Jan. 5-6

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will hold its annual retreat on Jan. 5-6. The meeting will be held in person at Brasstown Valley, 6321 Highway 76 in Young Harris, Ga.

To view the agenda, click here.

The retreat will not be live-streamed via Zoom or the city’s website. The retreat is open to members of the public, although the commission does not accept public comment during the meeting.

Reporter Zoe Seiler will be at the retreat and will provide updates.

On Thursday, the city commissioners and city staff will begin the day at 9 a.m. with an opening and team building. In the afternoon, they will discuss project updates, as well as the city commission’s priorities and goals for 2023.

On Friday, the retreat will start at 9 a.m. and will focus on priorities and goals for this year.