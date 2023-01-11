Decatur Lunar New Year Festival to be held on Jan. 28

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Lunar New Year Festival will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. The festival is a Pan-Asian celebration that will feature the diverse customs of several Asian countries, including Vietnam, South Korea, China, Japan, and the Philippines.

The event will also kick off the city of Decatur’s bicentennial celebrations, according to a press release.

Lunar New Year focuses on spending time with loved ones and engaging in traditions that bring good luck and health.

“Founded by Asian American families who have made their home in the city of Decatur, it is a chance to honor our diverse heritage and cultures and to celebrate the New Year with the greater Atlanta community. We also hope to promote inclusivity and education in a safe environment,” the press release states.

For most Asians, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. But for Vietnam, it’s the Year of the Cat. The organizers of the festival created their own Lunar New Year spirit animal – the cabbit. They held a cabbit illustration contest for young Decatur artists. The winner’s art will be featured at the festival.

There will be craft booths and cultural tables that will showcase the customs of different Asian countries. A variety of food vendors will be on-site, including Mighty Hans, Rebel Teahouse, and Adobo ATL. The marketplace will feature Asian American creators such as Andrew Blooms Art and Toto-O Sari Sari Store.

The main feature of the festival will be a lion dance by the Sang Anh Đường dance troupe at 3 p.m.

All proceeds will go to Asian American Voices for Education, an Atlanta-based non-profit that advocates for the inclusion of Asian American history in school curriculums. Tickets are available through the Decatur Lunar New Year website.

