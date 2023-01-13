Decatur MLK Service Project being held Jan. 14-16

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur’s MLK Service Project will be held on Jan. 14-16.

The project is back to its normal schedule this year after the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was delayed in 2022 to April 24-25 and had fewer homes and projects, Mayor Patti Garrett said.

“I can’t think of a better way to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Garrett said. “I have participated in some way almost every single year, and the quote I provided about the project still rings true. ‘At the top of my list of ‘Things That Make Decatur Special’ is the annual Service Project in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Getting to know seniors in our neighborhood and helping out in some small way has enriched my life and my experience of living as part of the community that is Decatur. As Mayor, I am especially proud of this collaborative effort, and I look forward to this weekend every year.'”

The volunteer project aims to help city of Decatur residents and senior homeowners remain safely and comfortably in their homes by providing home maintenance and repair, according to the MLK Service Project website.

“Decatur’s MLK, Jr. Service Project honors the legacy of Dr. King, who worked tirelessly toward a dream of equality, freedom and justice,” the website states. “He encouraged us all to live up to the purpose and potential of America by applying the principles of nonviolence to make this country a better place in which to live, creating what he called a ‘Beloved Community.’ Transforming these principles into community action, Decatur’s MLK, Jr. Service Project brings people of all ages and backgrounds together, working toward that goal of ‘Beloved Community.’”

Homeowners who are at least 62 years old may be eligible for assistance with house and yard maintenance and repair, free of charge, through the service project.

“Since 2003, project volunteers have installed handicap ramps, replaced rotten wood, weatherized homes, repaired water damage and worked with professional partners to do plumbing, electrical, and HVAC work,” the website states. “Other criteria include owning and residing in your home inside Decatur city limits and having a fixed or lower income.”

