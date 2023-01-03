Decatur Police break up NYE house party

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police broke up New Year’s Eve House Party on Dec. 31.

Police responded to a residence on Fitzgerald Court around 9:52 p.m. after receiving a noise complaint.

“When officers arrived, it was apparent there was a house party going on,” Sgt. John Bender said. “A large number of teenagers exited the house and left the area. The party was ceased, and no owner for the property was located. Officers will follow up with the owner of the property.”

A reader who lives near Sycamore Ridge noticed the commotion.

“There was much shouting, lots of people and cars moving, cops on bullhorns. Just disconcerting on a New Year’s Eve,” the reader said.

