Decatur Police respond to fatal crash on South Candler Street

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — On Friday, Jan. 13, Decatur Police responded to a single-car collision in the 700 block of South Candler Street.

A black 2012 Honda Civic was heading southbound on South Candler Street when it “left the roadway and hit a tree,” according to a Decatur Police spokesperson.

“The Honda was occupied by 32-year-old Christopher Myers of Decatur, Georgia. Mr. Myers sustained critical injuries during the accident and was transported to the local hospital, where he succumbed to those injuries,” Sgt. John Bender said.

The incident is still being investigated.

