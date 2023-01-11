Decatur School Board discusses charter renewal

Share

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board, at its Jan. 10 meeting, discussed the district’s charter renewal.

The school district’s charter will expire in June. CSD must file a renewal application by Feb. 1 in order for the charter to be placed on the State School Board agenda, according to the agenda packet.

CSD used a state law passed in 2007 to become a charter system, giving the district a contract with the state of Georgia to increase student performance in exchange for greater autonomy for the school district.

The district used the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats [SWOT] Analysis from the strategic planning process to guide what the community felt were areas of strength to keep, opportunities the community has, and areas that need to be improved, Superintendent Maggie Fehrman said.

The planning team’s goal is to be successful in all areas, including recruiting and retaining employees. The action team and student advisory team identified initiatives that could be incorporated into the charter.

Fehrman met with the System Charter Leadership Team and gathered input on what works with school leadership teams, areas of improvement, and what additional authority could be delegated or provide opportunities for engagement with the SCLT.

In other business:

– Board Member James Herndon was elected to serve as board chair and Dr. Carmen Sulton was elected as vice chair.

– The superintendent application process closed on Dec. 18, 2022. The Georgia School Boards Association, which is conducting CSD’s superintendent search, received 34 applications. GSBA will vet the applications and present them to the school board during a future executive session this month.

According to the agenda packet, interviews will be conducted in executive sessions in February. The finalists will be announced at a board meeting in March, and the next superintendent will be appointed in April.

– During public comment, a couple of community members addressed the recent racial incidents that occurred at Decatur High School. Dan Baskerville, who previously ran for the school board, noted he is Jewish and said the school district’s response to the inclusion of a swastika in a recent school play was inappropriate. He added that the high school’s production of the Sound of Music and the inclusion of the swastika was appropriate.

“In my opinion, it was all 100% appropriate and bravo to all who were involved in the production,” Baskerville said. “I don’t doubt for a second that the image of the swastika seen by the staff person’s grandmother, who is a Holocaust survivor, triggered painful memories and I sincerely feel for her. I know that every time I see a swastika, I ball up with anger. However, I will say again, I believe sanitizing it out of the play would have been much more concerning.”

Herndon said the school board is aware of the racial incident that happened at the high school.

“We look forward to repairing the harm that was done and, as a board, developing the policies to be put in place that provide better clarity and direction when unfortunate incidents do occur,” Herndon said.

Kunle Oguneye added during public comment that the racial incident at the high school and the reassignments of the principal and teacher has been a distraction.

“The 21st century is dramatically different from the 20th century. Individuals anywhere in the world are able to earn money, able to start businesses, create jobs without ever meeting employers, customers or business partners in person,” Oguneye said. “Our focus as a school district should be preparing our students for those opportunities.”

He added that the money spent on hiring the third party to investigate the incident could’ve been spent on academic endeavors.

