Decatur School Board to discuss charter renewal, budget primer presentation

The school board will also discuss the budget primer presentation, which begins the fiscal year 2024 budget process.

The school system’s budget breaks down into four categories — the school nutrition revenue budget, the special revenue budget, the capital projects budget and the general fund budget. According to the presentation, there is about $87.8 million in the general fund, $8 million in the capital fund, $3.2 million in the school nutrition fund and $2.6 million in the special revenue fund.

“The general fund is the district’s largest source of revenue and the chief operating fund,” the presentation states. “It is used to account for all financial resources of the school district, except for those required to be accounted for in another fund.”

The major revenue influencers of the general fund are enrollment growth, changes in local funding sources and the state budget. CSD’s largest general fund expenditure is instruction at $54.5 million. Items that impact expenditures include enrollment growth, step increases, cost of living adjustments, TRS employer contribution, state teacher scales, and allotment assumptions.

