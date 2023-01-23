Decatur School Board to discuss network equipment contract renewal

During the work session, the school board will discuss renewing the Cisco SmartNet contract to maintain support and replacement services for the district’s core networking equipment, according to the agenda packet.

“CSD’s network infrastructure is built on Cisco switches and routers,” the agenda states. “This equipment is essential to provide basic services such as Wi-Fi, wired network connections, telephony, security cameras, intercoms in most buildings, solar panel use reporting, HVAC control, credit card tuition payment, the machine that stamps outgoing mail, and a host of others.”

The SmartNet contract usually runs for 17 months, so the next renewal term would line up with the school year calendar like most of CSD’s other contracts, leases and licenses.

“This SmartNet contract will cost $121,867.04,” the agenda states. “This is higher than normal renewals, and it stems from the extended term. Because this coverage term covers the balance of this year and all of SY2324, the equipment covered by this contract will not need a SmartNet renewal until SY2425. The cost will be covered by the IS Department’s general fund budget.”

The school board will also discuss the education special purpose local option sales tax, the board self-assessment and the 2023-2024 school board meeting calendar.

