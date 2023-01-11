DeKalb announces Martin Luther King Jr. holiday residential sanitation collection schedule

Share

DeKalb County, GA – In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will be based on a revised collection schedule as follows, a press release said.

Here is the revised collection schedule:

— Monday, Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed. No sanitation service.

— Tuesday, Jan. 17 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Jan. 16, will be serviced on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

— Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Jan. 17, will be serviced on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

— Thursday, Jan. 19 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Jan. 18, will be serviced on Thursday, Jan. 19.

— Friday, Jan. 20 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Jan. 19, will be serviced on Friday, Jan. 20.

The North Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, resuming normal operating hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Central Transfer Station, Seminole Road Landfill and Customer Care call center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 17, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or [email protected], visit www.dekalbsanitation.com or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

