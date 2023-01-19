DeKalb Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson announces upgrades to Lithonia Basketball Court

Share

Lithonia, GA – DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson announced Jan. 9 that updates will be made to the basketball court at Bruce Street located in Lithonia, a press release said.

Crews have begun resurfacing, restriping, and replacing basketball goals at the basketball court, according to the press release. Repairs are expected to be completed in a couple of weeks. Following the resurfacing of the court, additional upgrades will include custom artwork inspired and to be completed by Art In The Paint, an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization that merges art and sports together to positively impact communities.

“I would like to thank Mr. Aminu and his organization, Brotherhood of the World, for partnering to provide this wonderful asset to our deserving families in District 5,” Commissioner Davis Johnson said in the press release. “We look forward to sharing additional information regarding the grand opening of the court.”

The renovations to the basketball court will improve the quality of life and benefit the youth and families in the heart of Lithonia, in the 5th District, the press release from Davis Johnson’s office, says.

“I am so proud to team up with DeKalb County on the court renovation and my organization is incredibly connected to their mission of providing a safe and healthy place for youth to interact in the community,” said Mr. Aminu. “At a time when there is a tremendous need to ensure our youth’s wellbeing is cared for, I am committed to using my platform and resources to make a difference in this space.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish