DeKalb County implementing pedestrian safety improvements along North Decatur Road

Atlanta, GA — DeKalb County is working to improve pedestrian safety along North Decatur Road. Traffic-calming improvements have started due to funding from the county’s special purpose local option sales tax, according to a press release.

Work is being done on North Decatur Road between Lullwater Road and East Rock Springs Road to reduce speeding in the area, according to an announcement from the county.

DeKalb County’s SPLOST program aims to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety by enhancing walkability, improving operations and creating a more accessible way for residents to experience the neighborhood.

The project improvements on North Decatur Road will begin at Springdale Road and end at Oakdale Road. Improvements include intersection upgrades, improvements to roadway alignment, safety lighting, and sight distance.

To learn more about the one-cent SPLOST, program visit www.DeKalbSPLOST.com, email [email protected], or call (404)268-4493.